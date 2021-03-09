Generic fire truck

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews battled a house fire in Lehigh County Tuesday night.

It happened in the 8400 block of Hamilton Boulevard, in Upper Macungie Township.

Still no word if there were any injuries, or what caused the fire.

