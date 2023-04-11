LYNN TWP., Pa. - Multiple brush fires broke out in the region Tuesday.

A brush fire was reported in Lynn Township in the area of Kistler Valley Road and Golden Key Road shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to Lehigh County dispatchers.

Met-Ed had reported some power outages in the area.

Northampton County dispatchers say crews battled a brush fire in the 200 block of Gallery Lane in Upper Mount Bethel Township after it broke out shortly before 2 p.m.

A brush fire also broke out in Jim Thorpe, in the 400 block of Highland Hill Road, shortly before noon, according to Carbon County dispatchers.

No injuries have been reported.

No word on how the fires may have started.