BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The white tents are going up in Bethlehem.

That can only mean one thing: It won't be long now before it's 'Festing time.

69 News was just off Main Street Monday, where crews were busy setting up for Musikfest 2023.

It gets under way on Thursday, Aug. 3 and runs through Aug. 13.

Walk the Moon, El Gran Combo, Train, and AJR are among this year's main stage performers.

There will also be hundreds of free performances spread across several stages and platzes.