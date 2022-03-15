Checkers Drive-in hauled away in Allentown
Jenny McCain | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Checkers Drive-in on South 4th Street in Allentown is moving, literally.

Crews packed the restaurant onto a tractor-trailer Tuesday and hauled it away.

We're told the move is being done to make room for a new Popeye's at the site.

