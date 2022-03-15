ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Checkers Drive-in on South 4th Street in Allentown is moving, literally.
Crews packed the restaurant onto a tractor-trailer Tuesday and hauled it away.
We're told the move is being done to make room for a new Popeye's at the site.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Checkers Drive-in on South 4th Street in Allentown is moving, literally.
Crews packed the restaurant onto a tractor-trailer Tuesday and hauled it away.
We're told the move is being done to make room for a new Popeye's at the site.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.