PEN ARGYL, Pa. - For Jennifer Housden the phrase "oh my gosh!" is now ingrained in her new Pen Argyl home.
In January Housden, who works for DLP Real Estate Capital, was one of six employees nationwide granted a "dream," by the company's CEO.
Communications head Jennifer LoConte says co-workers nominate candidates, and winners are announced at their Vision Day.
"Could be a hardship someone is going through, a relative that needs some help. A dream or a goal that somebody wanted to accomplish for a long time," LoConte explained.
For Housden it was owning her own home. When she bought it in November, the mother of two knew it was a fixer upper.
"The plan was going to be rolled out in about four years. Little by little," she said.
The $40,000 renovation completely and quickly transformed the home and doubled its value.
"Oh my gosh wow! It's like winning the lottery. Oh my gosh," she said while looking at the new appraisal.
The renovations started at the end of January. For the past three weeks the door and windows have been covered so Jen couldn't come and get a peek before Friday.
The home makeover is also making a new future for this family, after years of living apart.
"She is such a strong woman," her daughter Nicole said.
"You're crying before me," Jennifer said back.
"You deserve this," Nicole said.
Even in these tumultuous times dreams can come true.