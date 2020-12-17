ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a process still underway 24 hours later.
With a fleet of six dump trucks, two salt trucks and a rather fast front loader, the Allentown streets department plans to be out clearing Hamilton Street for a few hours Thursday night.
"If we can push the snow back as far as we can it makes it a lot easier. But if we can't we have to post everything up and make sure the vehicles are out before we come in and clean it," said street maintenance supervisor Miguel Bonilla.
Allentown police are out ahead of things warning car owners to move it or lose it. Some took advantage of the few minutes they had before getting stuck with a ticket.
Signs were posted throughout the day Thursday.
So where does it all go? Turns out it sits in a parking lot at a waste management facility.
"We stockpile it and let the heat from the sun just get rid of it," Bonilla said.
Hamilton Street will be open for parking once all the snow is removed.