EASTON, Pa. - Crews in Easton pulled a dead body out of the Lehigh River Friday morning.
Easton police say they were sent to the area of the Lehigh River near the 800 block of Canal Street around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a dead male in the river.
Pa. Water Rescue and the Easton Fire Department removed the body from the river, city police said.
The Easton Police Department and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office are investigating. City police say no other information will be released pending notification of next of kin. It appears that there is no danger to the public, police said.
Anybody with any information is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6634.