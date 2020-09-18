Easton crews at Lehigh River

EASTON, Pa. - Crews in Easton pulled a dead body out of the Lehigh River Friday morning.

Easton police say they were sent to the area of the Lehigh River near the 800 block of Canal Street around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a dead male in the river.

Pa. Water Rescue and the Easton Fire Department removed the body from the river, city police said.

The Easton Police Department and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office are investigating. City police say no other information will be released pending notification of next of kin. It appears that there is no danger to the public, police said.

Anybody with any information is asked to call city detectives at 610-250-6634.

Body pulled from Lehigh River

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.