L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Crews in Northampton County rescued vehicles from floodwaters after heavy rain moved through the area early Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, the county said there was severe flash flooding in the Slate Belt, including Lower Mount Bethel Township. Numerous roads were flooded and impassable in Lower Mount Bethel, the county said.

"Northampton County Emergency Management asks that you drive with extreme caution today, and that you DO NOT attempt to drive through flooded roadways," the county said in its Facebook post.

The Forks Township Fire Department says crews responded to multiple water rescue calls after vehicles attempted to enter flooded roadways Sunday morning. The fire department is asking people to never drive around barricades or enter any water-covered roadways.

County dispatchers say vehicles had gotten trapped in the flooding in Easton and Palmer Township.

There were no reports of injuries in those incidents.

Heavy rains also caused major flooding in Bushkill Park in Forks Township.