ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's that time again.

"Looks like it's going be a sloppy mix for the first winter storm of the year," said Ron Young, District Press Officer for PennDOT.

Ready or not, it's coming. In the Lehigh Valley, light snow and sleet are possible. The Poconos could see a few inches of snow.

And even if you're not ready, PennDOT is.

"We'll have over 200 trucks out starting tomorrow[Thursday] morning," said Young.

Cities like Allentown are also gearing up for what's to come, no matter how big or small.

"We make sure we have all our supply in place," said Mayor Matt Tuerk of Allentown.

The city says it has 3,000 tons of salt ready to go for the winter season. They aren't expecting to use all of that for this storm, but they're ready for whatever comes.

"We want to make sure everyone's taking the proper precautions," said Mayor Tuerk.

They plan to have 36 salt trucks on the road, making sure drivers can get around, if need be.

"We got started spreading salt and a brine mixture to make sure if anything did stick, it wouldn't stick to the roads," said Mayor Tuerk.

Drivers are urged to make sure their cars are ready, and to only go out if it's necessary.

PennDOT has live cameras and plow trackers to help keep tabs on road conditions.

And keep in mind - "Its going to be slick. Drive carefully," said Mayor Tuerk.