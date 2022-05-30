PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - There was a large first responder presence near the Delaware River Monday night for reports of a water rescue incident.
Police will only say that they were investigating reports of a person in the water, but they have called off the search.
Crews were sent to the area of Scott Park (Larry Holmes Drive) in Easton shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to Northampton County dispatchers. When 69 News crews got to the scene, most of the first responders were on the Phillipsburg side of the water.
A helicopter was also called to the area, and crews came in from Bucks County as well as Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey to help out.
But in less than two hours, almost everyone had cleared out. Phillipsburg police tell us an investigation is ongoing that is being handled by Easton Police.
One thing is for certain: as the summer season kicks off, please use caution around the water.