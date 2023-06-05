WIND GAP, Pa. – Days of dry weather and Monday's windy conditions fueled several brush fires in the Slate Belt region.
The mountain near Wind Gap in Northampton County was on fire into the night. Local and state agencies stayed on scene overnight to make sure flames did not flare back up.
Tuesday, investigators will be looking into whether it was intentionally set.
Fire departments across the Lehigh Valley were called to the area along Route 33 in both Northampton and Monroe counties in the late morning hours Monday. When they got there, they noticed multiple, different locations that were burning.
Fire crews were able to make quick work of the flames on the Monroe County side, putting out the fire in the afternoon, but smoke smoldered all day on the Northampton County side. People below in Wind Gap watched nervously outside their doors.
"No rain. It's dry," Trudy Kleintop of Wind Gap said. "The wind doesn't help."
Kleintop lives about a mile below where the fires started. She said she watched the smoke move quickly over her town.
"What if a hot ash blows over?" Kleintop said. "It'll catch houses. It's too dry,"
The gray smoke hung over Northampton County and winds fanned the smoke, forcing fire officials to close a portion of Route 33 South.
"They had directed people off the highway," Shirley Kluska of Kunkletown said. "I had to stop. I was going over to my dentist, and I thought I was going to be late. But you could see the fire. You could smell it.
Traffic backed up on Route 512 as travel was diverted away from the smoke-filled area causing locals like Trudy to stay put for the afternoon. However, she says the busy roads are the least of their concerns, since brush fires have been too common recently.
"There was one off Route 33, maybe three weeks ago, where there was the whole street was full of smoke," Kleintop said. "It was apparently somebody must throw a cigarette out the window on the highway and the whole side went up.
As of Monday night, there have been no reports of any injuries.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says investigators will be on scene Tuesday to figure out what or who started the fires.