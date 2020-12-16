ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As snow starts to move across the region Wednesday, the first major storm of the season is set to pack a punch.
Road crews have been out since early Wednesday morning, pre-treating the roads, and they say the past few days have been a lot of "hurry up and wait."
"Now it's the waiting game," said Craig Messinger, director of public works for the City of Allentown. "We have everything all prepared. Everything is brined. Trucks are loaded. Guys are out in the district."
Allentown public works said Wednesday morning it has a solid plan in place.
"Tonight...we are going to be fighting it, fighting mode. Tomorrow morning will start the cleanup part of it," Messinger said.
He hopes people will make the conscious choice to stay home.
"Schools are closed, even that are virtual, a lot of the workforce is working virtual, so we should have a lot less vehicles on the roadway during this process," Messinger said.
Public works says it has a better plan in place due in part to the way it is putting out information this year, and working with police.
"We have extra manpower to make sure we can get to where we need to go, and some manpower allotted to public works and streets department in terms of clearing snow and snow plowing on the major routes," said Chief Glenn Granitz, Allentown police.
Granitz says crews are making sure they have the right tires and vehicles needed for the storm so they can safely get to emergencies.
Plowing will focus on main routes first.
"Only if those are clear do we move into the secondaries, and into the alley areas," Messinger said. "We can do it, we've done it before, and we are gonna do it again."
Granitz also mentioned he was on a call earlier Wednesday morning with the other police chiefs of Lehigh County to go over a game plan.
He says it's important to have full communication leading into the storm.
