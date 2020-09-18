BETHLEHEM, Pa. - History buffs can soon get a closer look at a massive piece of steel once used for two major wars.
Rigging crews spent the day at Wind Creek Bethlehem taking apart a 350-ton hydraulic press. They're moving it to the National Museum of Industrial History.
The artifact was originally installed at Bethlehem Steel in 1891 and helped produce military armor during World War I and World War II.
Museum officials say they want to preserve it so others can learn more about it.
Cranes are being used to move parts of the artifact because it's so big and heavy. The entire relocation process is expected to take several weeks.