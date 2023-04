BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Construction crews have successfully removed an outdated bridge that crossed over Route 22 in Northampton County.

The bridge carried Country Club Road over the highway in Bethlehem Township.

Route 22 was closed overnight at the exits for Route 33 while crews worked.

Workers will now spend the next several months building a replacement bridge.

The $4.5 million project is expected to wrap up next year.