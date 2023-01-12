ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is recovering after being buried in a trench for eight hours.

The contractor was working on a water line in the backyard of an Allentown home on Wednesday when the trench collapsed, trapping him chin-deep in dirt.

U.S. Department of Labor Deputy Regional Director Joanna P. Hawkins said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the collapse.

The employer is Ed Simon Contracting LLC, based in Allentown, which was formerly Simon Contracting Inc.

The company underwent a planned inspection in 2016, Hawkins said.

During that inspection, OSHA found three serious violations involving trench excavation hazards that resulted in a fine of $5,500. By OSHA's definition, a serious violation "exists when the workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, unless the employer did not know or could not have known of the violation."

OSHA has up to six months to complete the investigation.

Fire officials detailed the incredible rescue process used to free the man.

They worked from about 2 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., using hand tools and buckets to literally dig him out by hand, saying large machinery would've been too dangerous and could've caused more problems.

"The ground was unstable from the excavation to begin with. That's what we presume caused the incident to begin with," said Jonathan Hammel, commander of the Allentown Fire Department's technical rescue team. "The biggest risk was a secondary collapse of the trench itself."

The man was to the hospital and his condition is not known, but he was conscious and talking to crews the whole time, officials say.

But it could have been a much different story.

"There were 35 trench deaths in the United States last year alone, which is, I believe, the highest amount of trench deaths in the last 10 or 12 years," said Jay Kerrigan, president and owner of Trenchtech Inc.

He says the biggest reason for those deaths is that proper prep work, called shoring, wasn't done ahead of time.

While Kerrigan can't talk to this trench collapse specifically, he says if everything was done correctly, the chances of something like this happening are slim to none.

"There hasn't been a reported trench collapse in the United States since 1962, I believe, when shoring is utilized correctly," he said.

Another man was also working when the trench collapsed, but he was able to escape safely right away.

Paramedics took care of the trapped man the whole time, and gave him fluids to keep him hydrated and warm, officials said.

The man also got some exciting news as he was being freed. His wife told him she is pregnant with their first child, the city said.

Crews were back at the scene Thursday morning.

The city said it's still gathering information about the permits needed and obtained for the work that was being done, but said the contractor was permitted to do a street cut in the area, but has an expired excavation permit.

The investigation into the accident continues.

The alleyway reopened midday Thursday after finished backfilling the hole. The site will be monitored for ground stability, a spokesperson said.