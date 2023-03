BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A water main break in Bethlehem forced the closure of Route 378 overnight.

The break was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A supervisor on scene said a four-inch pipe broke.

Route 378 northbound was closed at Mountain Drive in Lower Saucon Township, as crews worked late into the night to make repairs.

Lower Saucon police said at 6 a.m. Thursday that Route 378 was reopened.

It's not clear if the issue caused any service disruptions in the area.