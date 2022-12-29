ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County Authority crews are repairing a sinkhole in Allentown Thursday afternoon.

The sinkhole opened up in front of a property at the 2400 block of West Mosser Street.

Sue Sampson, with the LCA, said there is no structural damage to the property or any surrounding properties.

A small section of the road is closed in the area to keep workers safe, Sampson said.

The news comes after a sinkhole opened in a street near Muhlenberg College earlier this week. Public works crews were called to the 2700 block of Gordon Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It appears two sinkholes opened around a large tree.

Crews brought in a dump truck full of stone and other materials to fill the gap in the road.