UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews were able to save a dog from a burning home in Lehigh County.
Flames broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Cricklewood Cove in Upper Macungie Township.
No one was home at the time, but firefighters found a dog inside. Police say the dog was taken to the vet and is expected to be OK.
Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen, but didn't spread. Other areas of the house suffered heat and smoke damage.
Authorities haven't said what may have sparked the fire.