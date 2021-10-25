Generic fire truck

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Crews were able to save a dog from a burning home in Lehigh County.

Flames broke out around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Cricklewood Cove in Upper Macungie Township.

No one was home at the time, but firefighters found a dog inside. Police say the dog was taken to the vet and is expected to be OK.

Authorities say the fire started in the kitchen, but didn't spread. Other areas of the house suffered heat and smoke damage.

Authorities haven't said what may have sparked the fire.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.