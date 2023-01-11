ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has been freed, about eight hours after a trench collapsed in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.

Crews got the man out of the trench shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Officials say the collapse happened just before 2 p.m. behind a home on Gordon Street.

Two contractors were working on a water line in a trench when it collapsed.

The first man was able to make it out safely.

The other had been neck-deep in dirt. By around 9 p.m. crews were able to excavate down to the man's ankles.

Capt. John Christopher with the Allentown Fire Department says it's not an easy task, but they're trained.

"Every time you move the fort you have to shore it up because it'll collapse again so you have to move a little," Christopher said.

"That's why it's such a tedious process."

Vacuums were used to suck out the dirt, heaters running all day into the night, to keep the man warm throughout the process.

He was alert and talking with emergency crews the whole time.

The man will receive medical attention.