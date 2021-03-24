Generic fire truck

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Firefighters rescued several animals from a house fire in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a structure fire in the 5800 block of Haasadahl Road in Upper Macungie Township shortly after 5 p.m., according to a news release from the township police department.

Arriving police and fire units could see smoke and fire coming from the house. Three fire companies worked to douse the fire.

No people were hurt in the fire, although township police said numerous cats died. Firefighters were able to rescue several animals from the blaze.

The township's bureau of fire and police department are investigating the incident.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.