UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Firefighters rescued several animals from a house fire in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon.
Crews were called to a structure fire in the 5800 block of Haasadahl Road in Upper Macungie Township shortly after 5 p.m., according to a news release from the township police department.
Arriving police and fire units could see smoke and fire coming from the house. Three fire companies worked to douse the fire.
No people were hurt in the fire, although township police said numerous cats died. Firefighters were able to rescue several animals from the blaze.
The township's bureau of fire and police department are investigating the incident.