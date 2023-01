SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - UGI and fire crews responded to a gas leak in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon.

The leak happened around 2 p.m. in the area of South Cedar Crest Boulevard and Fish Hatchery Road, according to county dispatchers.

Crews shut off the gas in the area.

The Cedar Crest Professional Park, an office space rental agency, and the ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation nursing home are in the area.

No word yet on what caused the gas leak.