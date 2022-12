BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire in Northampton County on Wednesday evening.

It happened on East Moorestown Road, also known as Route 512, at Broad Road in Bushkill Township.

The fiery crash was reported just before 6 p.m., and part of Route 512 was closed Wednesday night.

A guard rail was damaged, and a vehicle ended up off the side of the road into a section of woods.

There's no word on what caused the incident or the condition of anyone inside the car.