...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Also, there is the potential
for a light glaze of ice.
* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the commute times this evening and on
Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow
will continue through the evening hours. Snow, sleet, and rain
will then increase Friday around sunrise from the southwest as
the next system approaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&