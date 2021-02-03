ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What formerly stood at 7th and Linden as the 1895 Hotel is now reduced to rubble.
The property, owned by City Center Residential, is a part of a citywide project to revitalize downtown through new landscapes and amenities. It was scheduled to come down in a few days, but snow has a way of changing plans.
"We were notified yesterday that the building appeared to be buckling at the top of the wall which was bowing out the 4th floor exterior wall," said Senior Project Manager Robert DiLorenzo.
PPL cut power to surrounding traffic lights and businesses while work got underway around 10 a.m.
"We secured Linden Street, we closed the street and we worked with the city of Allentown, PPL last night and this morning to de-energize the lines and the city has given us the go ahead to take the building down immediately," DiLorenzo said.
The dilapidated hotel and former restaurant that was attached were scheduled to be demolished in a few days. The lot will soon be the site of new apartments, a project DiLorenzo says will be underway in March.
"Our plan is by summer we will start going vertical and then have first units ready for occupancy by next summer of 2022," DiLorenzo said.
While some are sad to see a piece of Allentown's history be torn down, they're hopeful for what's to come.
"Well I think it's honestly a good thing, a positive thing for Allentown because Allentown does honestly need a change and a positive change for the future and we don't know what it could bring," said Allentown resident Kenneth Cruz.
They're expecting to have a majority of the demo done by the end of the day, so the traffic and alternate bus routes will go back to normal flow. It'll be several weeks until debris is cleared from the lot so new construction can begin.