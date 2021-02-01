ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As snow showers picked up late Monday morning, crews were called to the scene of a water main break in Allentown's South Side.
The Lehigh County Authority says there is an 8-inch main break at 23rd and Pennsylvania streets.
Water interruptions are expected for those living in the 1100 block of N. 23rd Street. The road will be closed from Pennsylvania to Highland streets.
Crews expect to have service up and running by 5 p.m. Monday evening.
A second water main break was reported in Allentown. Residents in the 800 block of South 11th Street will have interruptions there while crews work.