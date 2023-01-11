ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to rescue someone after a trench collapsed in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just before 2 p.m. behind a home on Gordon Street.

Two contractors were working on a water line in a trench when it collapsed.

The first man was able to make it out safely.

But at last check one person was still stuck in the trench. Officials say he was neck deep in dirt.

He was alert and talking with emergency crews, who are making sure he is staying warm as they work to rescue him.

A woman who had worked with the men a few hours before the collapse told 69 News the man who is still in the dirt is not panicked.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for the latest updates on this developing story.