ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Crews are working to rescue someone after a trench collapsed in Allentown Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just before 2 p.m. behind a home on Gordon Street.

They say two men working with heavy machinery fell in.

One of them was rescued right away.

But at last check one person was still stuck in the trench. Officials say he was neck deep in dirt.

He was alert and talking with emergency crews.

