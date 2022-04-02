ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Power crews, fire and police, and city officials were among the teams working to restore electricity and maintain safety Saturday amid a power outage in the area of 7th and Tilghman streets in Allentown.
The Allentown Police Department issued a reverse 911 just before 8:30 a.m., it said in a Facebook post, to alert residents and business owners to wires that were down and possibly live.
The post said it urged all residents in the area of Little Apple Market — specifically, the 600 blocks of North Seventh and North Eighth streets and the 700 blocks of Tilghman and Allen streets — to avoid their backyards, fences and garages as PPL was on the scene working to redirect the power.
Mayor Matt Tuerk provided a Facebook video update from 7th and Tilghman streets Saturday around 12:45 p.m., saying the outage did involve live wires and affected a broad area Saturday morning into the afternoon.
Tuerk said officials determined that a garbage truck backed into pole that brought down live wires. He said power was mostly restored, but work was still being done by the fire and police departments, as well as the city's health bureau and business outreach.
Because of the power outage, Tuerk said, sanitarians were out checking in on restaurants for food safety purposes.
"When we have a power outage, the health bureau responds because we're concerned that food supplies that may be affected in the restaurants, the grocery stores, corner markets are kept in a food-safe temperature zone," said Garry Ritter, acting director of the Allentown Health Bureau.
"So we have staff out talking to business owners and taking action, if necessary, to make sure the food that remains in those facilities are going to be safe for you to purchase," Ritter said.
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said, "We were hit with an incident where traffic went out, a pole was sheared, transformers came down, a bunch of live wires came down."
"Of course, with lights out, it can create some traffic backups," Roca said, "so make sure that if a traffic light is out, you know to stop, treat it like a stop sign, and then proceed through."
Roca encouraged residents and those traveling through the area to be patient.
"Just take your time," he said. "We want to make sure that everyone travels safely."