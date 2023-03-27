A yellow plane is lifting off from Slatington airport, a flight not of fancy but fertilizer.
It's part of a 700,000-pound aerial application across 365 acres of Lehigh and Carbon counties, land owned by the National Park, Game Commission, and the Lehigh Gap Nature Center.
"Pretty excited to have airplanes back reseeding the mountain," said Lehigh Gap Nature Center Executive Director Chad Schwartz.
20 years ago, the landscape resembled a moonscape. Pollution from the 19th century New Jersey Zinc Company, which ran from 1898 to 1980, killed off 3,000 acres near Palmerton, leaving the land barren of anything but rocks.
But today the Lehigh Gap's 756 acres are lush. Plants and animals have returned.
This is the fourth aerial seeding to restore vegetation, the first since 2012.
"This is funded through the Superfund," said Schwartz.
Schwartz says CBS Paramount is now responsible for repairing the Superfund site, which includes their preserve.
"We included 25 wild flower species in this mix, which we initially didn't have. Hoping they attract pollinators but also more native grasses we established initially," Schwartz said.
The two areotractor planes each carry 3,000 pounds of fertilizer. Between the two planes they will make 233 trips over the mountains. First dumped into a truck, the fertilizer is fed into the planes before takeoff.
"Do you almost feel like a proud Poppa," I asked Chris West.
"Yes. This is one of my favorite projects. Everyone is supporting it," he said.
West owns Frank and West Environmental engineers and has led the operation since the start.
"In 20 years the hope is that it won't look much different than the surrounding areas on the mountain," West said.
Aerial agriculture, soaring to new heights one seed at a time.