CRG, a real estate investment firm that built a still-vacant warehouse in the Bath area, has raised $300 million for a fund to invest in more distribution centers across the U.S.
The company said it expects another $150 million from other investment vehicles in addition to the $300 million it raised for U.S. Logistics Fund II. CRG said the fund provided private investors a rare chance to invest in industrial real estate.
"In total, USLF II is comprised of more than 100 private investors ranging from family offices to wealth managers to high-net-worth individuals," CRG said in a statement. (Family offices are wealth management firms that serve rich individuals or families). "Traditionally, private investors have had minimal opportunity to invest in industrial real estate funds, as they are usually reserved for institutional capital."
That backs up what Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said last week. She told the commission that institutional investors such as pension funds invest heavily in the warehouse industry. When municipal and state pension funds invest in the industry, they are helping build the warehouses that in turn lead to traffic congestion, wear on roads and diminished quality of life for residents.
At the same time, the trucking and warehouse industries create about 10% of local jobs, according to one study.
CRG developed The Cubes at Airport Road Distribution Center, a 450,000-square-foot industrial building in East Allen Township that remains vacant and is often cited by residents complaining about warehouse proliferation. CRG sees the 40-acre site as a great location with access to highways and airport transportation.
"With excellent access to U.S. Route 22, I-78 and I-476, the site is strategically located 60 miles from the Port of Newark and in close proximity to FedEx's largest ground hub in the United States at Lehigh Valley International Airport," according to CRG's website.
That warehouse is at the southeast corner of the intersection of Airport Road and Nor-Bath Boulevard. Across the street to the west, another warehouse is planned for the site of the Imperial Plaza strip mall and the commercial buildings south of it.
The investment is no longer just for big institutions, according to Ben Harris, head of investor relations for CRG.
"Over the past decade, the industrial real estate market has boomed and offered institutional investors tremendous returns,” Harris said in a statement. “However, this red-hot sector was more difficult for private investors to access. We decided to change that with USLF II, and the investor response was overwhelming. The fund was entirely raised through personal connections and word of mouth."
Industrial real estate provides an opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolio away from the S&P 500 index, which has been volatile for the past six months, Harris said.
While some recent reports indicate that some companies, such as Amazon, have excess warehouse space, CRG said there is a need for modern facilities as older buildings become obsolete "due to requirements associated with today's evolving supply chain strategies." At the end of 2021, vacancy rates were low and asking rents were at record highs.
The CRG fund provided an opportunity for individuals with high net worth to invest in the industry, but retail investors can also participate through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).
St. Louis-based CRG was founded in 1993 and has developed $13 billion in assets, according to its website. Its projects cover 210 million square feet on 10,000 acres.