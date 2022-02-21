ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to line up a verbal defense Monday of why he and his troops should have control of Ukraine, saying he officially recognizes regions in Ukraine as independent states loyal to Russia.
"Modern Ukraine from the beginning was created by Russia," he said.
He accused the West of threats in his speech on Monday.
The U.S. and allies fear this is just another step towards invasion. In fact, on Monday, Putin ordered troops into pro-Russia regions of Ukraine for what he calls a peace-keeping mission.
"He can do the right thing, by finding a diplomatic path forward," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.
But many, including President Joe Biden, think that's unlikely and are anticipating an invasion at any moment, which Biden has warned means strict sanctions.
And if that's the case, retired Muhlenberg College Political Science and International Studies Professor Christopher Herrick says we here in the U.S. will feel the pain at the pump even worse.
"If we have to put on the sanctions then potentially there will be a negative, somewhat of a negative impact on the fuel prices, oil prices, etc.," Herrick said.
While some experts say the conflict will have global implications, Herrick doesn't believe this will lead to an all-out world war.
"Putin is not crazy. He might be slightly thinking outside the box, but he's not crazy and he does realize he does not want nuclear confrontation," Herrick said.
Putin has said he is willing to take part in a summit with Biden. Biden accepted on the condition Russia does not invade Ukraine.