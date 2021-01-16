HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Frustration grows over a slow vaccine rollout.
"We're doing everything we possibly can to make sure this process is as smooth and quick as it can possibly be," said Governor Tom Wolf.
Vaccine manufacturer, Pfizer, is reassuring the nation's governors who are frustrated with the process. The pharmaceutical company said the Trump administration was holding vaccines to ensure second doses.
"There's not a reserve stockpile. We now have enough confidence that our ongoing production will be quality and available to provide a second dose to people. So, we're not sitting on a reserve anymore. We've made that available to the states to order," said Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary.
The CDC closed the week with roughly 39% of distributed vaccines having gone into arms. Over one and a half million people have received two doses. Locally, area specialists say it's just not enough.
"When you take a look at what numbers we have in terms of vaccine and what we're likely to have in the next month or so, it's quite possible that we could service the over 75, and probably over 65 population. And then we have to take it from there to these others and try to discern who should be at the front of that line," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's.
With just days until Joe Biden is sworn in, the President-elect vows to expand vaccination eligibility, set up more pop-up sites and revamp supply efforts. Experts say it should come as no surprise, an undertaking this large may have a few bumps in the road.
"No matter what we do, you're going to come out with some criticism. Let's not add much more to it, that makes the job more difficult," said Jahre.