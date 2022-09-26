BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School.
Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
Monday night's action was initially precipitated by the City of Bethlehem. The city has experienced crossing guard shortages. To further complicate matters, a recent announcement by the City of Allentown to recruit more crossing guards with a signing bonus and other incentives could make it more difficult.
Crossing guards currently start at $11.20 per hour, which increases to $12.42 per hour after their first year. It was the city that sought the rate hike to $15 per hour.
BASD has budgeted $197,000 for crossing guards for the 2022-23 school year. A district review of the annual cost over a four-year period shows the district paid $203,026 for the 2017-18 school year and $134,556 for 2021-22.
In comparing the amount paid last year, the district anticipates an increased cost in the $25,115 to $41,021 range. Ultimately, this will depend on the number of crossing guards hired, and the cost would still be under the budgeted 2022-23 amount.