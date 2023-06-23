NAZARETH, Pa. - A girl from Nazareth has come up with a creative way to help people grieve.
It's become a TikTok phenomenon.
"I woke up and it was like 1.6 million views," said Nicole Ayers, the creator of Cuddly Urns.
Ayers of Nazareth has come up with a non-traditional way to help those who are grieving.
"It's nice to give them a little bit of comfort," she continued.
They're called 'Cuddly Urns' and are stuffed animals that can store ashes. Giving families a tangible item to carry around in memory of someone they lost
"A lot of people would find comfort being able to hug their loved ones like that," said Ayers.
The idea came just a few months back. Nicole was grieving the loss of her 26-year-old sister Alexia, who died in a motorcycle accident.
"We were all you know, devastated," she said during an interview with 69 News.
The family originally ordered an Urn to store Alexia's ashes. That's when Nicole remembered a project Alexia had started before she died. It was a stuffed animal she created to store things like money and candy.
"Lex had a pintrest idea that she wanted to try when you turn stuffed animals into hiding places," Ayers explained. "We made this little T-Rex stash jar"
That T-Rex stash jar became the spot they'd keep Alexia's ashes. Inspiring the cuddly urn.
She now has close to 220 different stuffed animals for grieving families to choose from. Each animal comes with a collar and a QR code linking it back to the owner.
It also has a sound box inside if families want to record the voice of their loved one.