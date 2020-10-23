Like many little girls, Hunter Moore has learned a lot just by observing her mom.
The 4-year-old loves taking care of indoor plants and growing fruits and vegetables outside. She picked it up from mom.
"I'm a plant lady. I am. I'm not crazy though," laughed Veronica Moore, Hunter's mom. "But yes, I love, love plants."
Veronica remembers gardening with her mom and indoor plants consuming their home. As a teenager, she drifted from the hobby.
But she recently found it again.
"When my sister passed away suddenly, it was very traumatic for me," Veronica said. "I went to a very dark place."
She reached out for help though and invested in talk therapy.
After about a year, Veronica and her therapist came to the mutual conclusion that it was time for Veronica to transition out of talk therapy.
But Veronica took a lot with her, noticing how comfortable and at peace she felt in her counselor's office filled with plants.
She decided to start caring for plants at home.
"It's helped me heal, helped me to be mindful that I was suppressing a lot," Veronica said.
She said it helped save her life.
When the pandemic hit a little bit later, she realized the impact it was having on Hunter. At 4 years old, being away from school, friends and playgrounds was really hard.
Gardening put a smile on Hunter's face though.
"I saw the gentleness Hunter would exhibit when she would care for the plants, and an innate interest and the skills she was able to learn," Veronica said.
Hunter loves learning about different kinds of plants and how they got their name. She also likes watering them, and you might even catch her talking or singing to her plants. Hunter says it makes them grow faster.
Veronica, noticing the power plants had not only on herself, but also on her daughter, realized other children could benefit from plants.
"They're also looking for a way to cope with this in a healthy way," she said.
So, one day she called the Swain School, where Hunter is enrolled.
"I said, 'You know, I would like to gift students in her Pre-K with a plant,'" Veronica said.
"The minute she talked about it, I was like, 'I want to help. How can I help you,''" said Jennifer DeLorenzo, a friend, fellow plant lover and founder of The Curious Plantaholic in Nazareth.
Brown Skin Plant Mama's Plant Therapy took off.
"Well, that went viral," Veronica said with a smile.
Offers started coming in to get plants for other grades at the Swain School, and parents out of state wanted to bring it to their classrooms.
"I'm just really excited to show children how powerful plant care can be in their lives," Veronica said.