HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new marijuana dispensary is open in Lehigh County.

Curaleaf Allentown, at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, held a "soft opening" on Saturday. Soft openings provide a preview of a store and help management evaluate operations.

A ceremonial grand opening will be held Sept. 29.

Wakefield, Massachusetts-based Curaleaf has 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 in 21 states across the U.S., according to a company statement.

Curaleaf's newest is at the site of the former Chess N Checkers bar. Patients with Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards can purchase brands including Grassroots, Select and the company's namesake line.

"Pennsylvania has welcomed six new Curaleaf locations this year," Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Matt Darin said in the statement.

Curaleaf is traded under the ticker symbol CURLF on the OTC Markets. It last traded at $5.81 per share. In the last 52 weeks, Curalea has traded from $4.79 to $12.85.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in New Jersey, while in Pennsylvania, cannabis is only available legally for medical use.