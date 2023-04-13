BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Who knew a 22x10-foot shipping container could be so fun? The Curiosity Cube is in the Lehigh Valley for a couple of days.

Lehigh Valley Academy sixth graders checked out the Curiosity Cube Thursday.

"I think it was pretty cool to learn about new things like bacteria and what things, like juices, could have in them, and what not to drink, and what not to eat, and what temperature they should be at," said Avaughna Gordon, a sixth grader at Lehigh Valley Academy.

"We travel all over the country," said Natalie Randolph of MilliporeSigma.

The cube is a shipping container, created by the company Millipore Sigma. It aims to increase access to hands-on STEM education.

Inside are real scientists and their tools.

"They learn about environmental contamination through sand, soil and water samples," said Randolph. "They learn about surface contamination using virtual reality, as well as beverage contamination, where we are testing samples to see if they are safe for us to consume."

"It was fun to learn about because it was something that I never learned about," said Malia Day, a sixth grader at Lehigh Valley Academy.

"We think it's really important for our students to understand practical applications to what they learn," said Radha Ericson, the assistant principal of the 4-6 building at Lehigh Valley Academy. "We want them to be able to transfer their knowledge to future contexts."

MilliporeSigma says among the goals of the cube is closing the gap in Title 1 schools, where more than half of students miss out on hands-on science opportunities.

Another priority is getting people interested in science to fill STEM jobs, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects to grow two times faster than non-STEM jobs.

"Science is fun," said Gordon.

The Curiosity Cube will be at the Lehigh Parkway Friday. It will be open to the public Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grange Park in Upper Macungie.