UPPER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Thursday afternoon, dozens of people gathered outside of Gracedale Nursing Home to air their grievances about the facility. Their biggest complaints were the federal mandate requiring employees to get vaccinated and staffing shortages.
Northampton County, which runs the facility, says workers need to be vaccinated to protect the most vulnerable people living at Gracedale. Still, many say residents are being negatively impacted by the lack of staff.
"I was screaming for help for at least three hours," said Barbara Phraner, an 86-year-old Gracedale resident who has lived at the facility for five years.
Phraner says the staff caring for her is worked to the bone.
"Please, somebody help," Phraner said in tears.
Glenn Morra, a CNA who still works at Gracedale, said, "they are abusing us."
"I got fired because I was unvaccinated," said Kathleen Harris, who used to work at Gracedale.
"I would have been at Gracedale this year for 22 years," said Brenda Hrabovsky, who also worked at Gracedale until she was terminated for not getting vaccinated.
"It's never been this bad," said Nick Barnes, who worked at Gracedale for 18 years.
"They are not getting their weekly showers," Tina Benner, who used to work at Gracedale, said about the residents. "They are not getting the care they deserve."
"Nobody has time for anything, and she put her bell on for like an hour, many times, and they didn't come to take her to the bathroom," Jeannie Bedford said about her mother, who lives at Gracedale.
Steve Lynch, who ran for Northampton County executive last term, says he was contacted by former employees to organize Thursday's event.
Lynn Gerber, who has been living at Gracedale for six and a half years, had a slightly different take.
"The problems are not only here at Gracedale," said Gerber. "It's everywhere in the health care field. I know this because I was in the hospital recently and they had worse care than Gracedale."
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure admits there are staffing challenges at Gracedale, like there are at nursing homes across the country.
As for those unhappy about the vaccine mandate, McClure said, "The federal government has required 100% of the people who work in a nursing home to be vaccinated. If we didn't abide by the federal mandate, they would cut us off. These poor folks who have nothing, but Medicaid couldn't go anywhere else," McClure said.
McClure disputes claims that exemptions weren't considered.
"We used a questionnaire that was devised by the University of Pennsylvania that's been tested in the courts all the way up to the Third Circuit and found to be constitutional," said McClure. "They had an opportunity to have a hearing where they got to present their side of the exemption, and unfortunately, none of their exemptions qualified under the law."
Some say they were let go suddenly, but McClure tells 69 News everyone was notified of the federal government's vaccine timeline.
"The federal government made us do this, but in a nursing home, the right thing to do is be vaccinated," said McClure.
Several employees plan on being at the next county meeting, in what they call an effort to spark change at Gracedale.