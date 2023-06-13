Curtains open for Bethlehem's 19th annual Southside Film Festival

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lights, camera, action.

It’s show time for the Bethlehem’s Southside Film Festival. The festival is opening the curtains for its 19th anniversary.

"We have films of every possible category that you can think of: animation, comedy, documentary, [and more],” said Jeff Vaclavik, Board President of the Southside Film Institute.

The evening started with an opening night party at the National Museum of Industrial History, where people ranging from film lovers to filmmakers gathered before the show.

One of filmmaker Katharine Parsons' short films is being shown on Wednesday.

"This is my first appearance at this film festival. I cry every time I see my film, I sit in the audience and I cry with them. You know, it's like they're happy tears. They're happy tears,” said Parsons.

After the opening party, people took a stroll down the streets of Bethlehem to The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts where the opening night film was shown.

"You name it, we've got it. They're small independent films you wouldn't normally see at a larger theater,” said Jennifer Cotto, the festival’s director.

There is even a photo opportunity where guests can walk along the red carpet and be next to some of the biggest stars.

Tuesday night's showing is a documentary about the making of the iconic 1980 movie 9 to 5. The documentary is entitled "Still working 9 to 5."

Cotto told us the film portrays a meaning that is still seen in society today.

"As someone who has a 9-5 job and as someone who is the daughter of a woman who had a 9-5 job for 40+ years of her life… [it’s an] empowering film to watch,” said Cotto.

The festival will continue through this Saturday, June 17. Admission is $10.