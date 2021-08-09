Curt's Cyclery has closed after a 50-year run in Nazareth, but owner Curt Miller will not miss a beat.
Miller and his wife Dee will now be able to devote more time to selling real estate. They have been working as The Curt and Dee Miller Team, affiliated with Keller Williams of Allentown, for four years.
Curt's father Bill founded the bicycle business at 182 Bath Pike in 1971, and Curt went to work right away.
"From the age of 9, I've been spending summers and weekends here," he said. "I've been in the business for 50 years."
He remains an avid rider and part of the local biking community, but it was time for a change. Miller took over the shop in 1993, and it provided a good life for a family of four children, now grown.
Miller is ready for the next step.
"I'm still in a relational business," Miller said of his full-time move into real estate. He's still helping people make the right choice, just in a different field.
"It's a customer-service field, and by working as a team with my wife, we can build trust. If one of us isn't available to help a customer, the other can be," Miller said.
Helping first-time buyers navigate the process of buying is a specialty of the Miller team: "It can be intimidating, and we can provide extra guidance."
The Millers live in Nazareth, but sell real estate across the region. Already, they have made sales from Quakertown in Bucks County to the south to as far north as Pike County.
Miller has made a clean break with the bicycle business. He sold his inventory to Pocono Bike of Stroudsburg. He will be busy in real estate, but looks forward to not being inside a 2,400-square-foot store all day, and to some leisure time.
"I used to watch people ride by the store," he said. "Now, I can set my hours and get out more myself."
The cyclery's last year was busy as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted some recreation businesses, including biking.
Travel restrictions kept people home. Demand soared.
"Sometimes we couldn't get product in," Miller said.
Customers were buying bikes that were not in stock yet, relying on Miller's advice and product descriptions.
Miller has watched a half-century of trends in the bicycle business. He said e-bikes, with options for electric power and pedaling, are growing in popularity, taking up about 10% of the market. A good e-bike starts at about $2,500, he said, while a quality traditional bike starts at about $500.
He's out of the business, but still recommends cycling for fitness and fun.
"It's the best participation sport," Miller said. "There is a level playing field. People at different fitness levels can ride together and still have a great time."