MACUNGIE, Pa. - The Annual Wheels of Time Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is back in Macungie. They kicked off the event with a parade that ended with heavy police presence.
On Friday night families lined the streets to watch old, custom cars cruise down Route 100.
Dale Hillegass of Alburtis was one of the fans.
"A lot of great cars going by and we're sitting here having fun," said Hillegass.
"I like to see the old cars and stuff," said Mike Lantz of Germansville. "Fast loud cars. I just have a thing for them."
Every color, make, and model headed to Macungie Memorial Park to join the over 1,000 street rods and custom cars that people of all ages look forward to seeing.
"My favorite color is blue.. so that's really nice and I like purple cars too," said Zach Fitzgerald of Alburtis. "I just love the cars."
But a few streets over off Buckeye Road, things were a lot different.
"Cars come from far and wide for motorcycles to do their burnouts," said Brenda Pun. "Everybody loves it, nobody has ever been hurt."
State Police though, disagree. They upped their presence this year, even bringing out mounted horses to minimize the chance of burnouts.
Police were also seen issuing citations for dangerous driving. Something some of the people living there say is ridiculous.
"It's just one night in a year to have fun like this and I wish they would stop trying to ruin it," one person told 69 News.
"We're all having fun and it shouldn't be stopped by cops," the resident continued.
The Wheels of Time Car show will run through Sunday, where car lovers can enjoy the 1,500 custom cars they have to offer.