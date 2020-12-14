SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The True Value in Schnecksville says people started stocking up Sunday for Wednesday's storm.
This included Elvin Concepcion, who dropped a rock solid bag of rock salt on the pavement after buying two bags. A move some may have forgotten: to break the salt up.
"You like the snow?" I asked him.
"Yes. It's good weather," he said.
And good business for area hardware stores like Schnecksville's True Value.
"It started yesterday, sold a bunch of snow ice melt, snow shovels," Manager Jerry Wasson said.
This from stock left over from last season, as winter sales were down 10%.
"If we get as much as they say we will, we will sell through just about everything," he said.
"We love the snow. Live and die with the weather. We are sitting on a lot of inventory from last year," said Bob Danenhower, manager of Paul's Ace Hardware in Orefield.
He adds sales were down 30% last winter due to the lack of snow.
Only one snow blower was sold. Typically he says it could be as many as 15 for the season.
With the area's first big snowstorm since March of 2019 expected Wednesday, a bunch of white could help stores see black on their bottom line. Just don't ask Skip Johnson of Germansville.
"What are your thoughts about Wednesday's impending storm?" I asked.
"I hope they're wrong," he said.
True Value expects to have plenty of salt on hand to get through the storm.
Hardware stores say they've also been given a gift with strong Christmas decoration sales, as many have been working from home.