ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Billing issues with PPL Electric Utilities could soon be coming to an end.

Back in January, customers were receiving bills from the Allentown electric company that were double, triple or even 12 times their average monthly usage.

PPL says a technical issue on their end landed customers with bills based on an estimated electrical usage, instead of actual usage.

Since then, some customers have already received an updated bill, and PPL says this should be cleared up soon.

But, some customers in February actually received very low bills. That's because some of them got delivery charges, but incomplete or no supplier charges. That means these low bills will be followed by another bill soon for the electricity.

The company also said it will not shut off power for non-payment through March 31, and is waiving all late fees in January and February.

Customers who still have questions and concerns over the accuracy of their bills will have the opportunity to raise them one-on-one with PPL representatives.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie is partnering with PPL to hold one-on-one office hours for customers on March 16 in Lower Macungie Township.

You can bring in your bill and have it reviewed to ensure you're getting the best deal on electricity supply, while learning about programs available to assist customers on low or fixed incomes.

Reservations are required and can be made through Mackenzie's office.