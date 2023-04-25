L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Charges have been filed against a teenager accused of putting sewing needles in items at a grocery store in Lehigh County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the teen who used to work at the Giant in Trexlertown, Lower Macungie Township, put needles in produce and other products earlier this month.

That teen has since been arrested.

The whole thing remains top of mind for many customers who shop at the store. That includes one man who says he isn't sure if one of those needles was in his food.

"I returned some suspected problem produce," said Boby Ortiz, from Breinigsville.

Ortiz shared a photo of that suspected problem produce with 69 News.

"I was scared at first, and then so I just wanted to return it, and then, I see what might be the remnants of penetration into the onion," explained Ortiz.

He's not sure if a sewing needle made the hole and he never found one, but he says he brought the food back to Giant just to be safe.

"They paid for everything they did. They covered everything with the smile," said Ortiz. "The return service was good."

Other shoppers have been checking their cabinets to see if they have one of the 11 products police say a teen employee tampered with.

"We had some vegetables, Tastykake's, and I just checked them and made sure that there's nothing in it," said Amanda Bumbera, from Breinigsville.

Police say some dog and cat food could be affected. That's what really irks some customers.

"That was what really bothered me, because, I mean, adults, children, you could see if you could find something in food sometimes, but people aren't going to pay attention if they're pouring something for a cat or a dog," she added. "That's what really blows my mind."

State Police say interviews and surveillance cameras pointed them to the now-fired employee. Some say they hope the teen gets whatever support is needed.

"I think somebody needs help, that I really do. I'm not looking to punish somebody," said Ortiz. "I would like to see that person get some attention."

The State Police continue to ask people who bought affected items between April 13 and April 19 to check and see if they appear to be tampered with.

Here is the list of products:

Single-serve Tastykakes

Fresh bagged green beans

Loose yellow and white onions

Fresh green asparagus

Soft packaged dog food and treats

Soft packaged cat food and treats

Instant mashed potatoes (boxed)

Cleaning sponges

King Hawaiian rolls

Starkist light tuna large pouches

They say the teen is the only person involved and that items at other Giants were not affected.