ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski.

The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet.

"We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts.

"We went there so often and loved it," said Mary Gedney.

The Great Allentown Fair is the longtime Lehigh Valley favorite's final hurrah. And of course, crowds gathered for those cheesesteaks they love one last time.

"We're thrilled that we could catch one last steak sandwich," said Nancy Wiltrout.

The restaurant had been a staple in the city for 91 years. It was run by the Sorrentino family for generations.

"Dick Sorrentino meant a lot to us and Mark- we watched him grow up, literally watched him grow up," said Gedney.

We asked a few of their final customers to share some memories they have of the establishment.

"One night I won $500, so I treated all the people that were with me to cheesesteak sandwiches at the Brass Rail," said Wiltrout.

"I knew everyone would like their steak sandwiches."

"My dad was 92 years old and he still wanted a Brass Rail cheesesteak," said Swankoski.

And some customers are still holding out hope for the restaurant's possible future.

"I hope they reopen. That's what I would love to see," said Swankoski.