BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Grocery stores are bustling with people looking to grab the essentials before the snow starts falling.
Those "essentials" varied from person to person at the Valley Farm Market in Bethlehem Tuesday.
Lots of people were grabbing milk, eggs, and bread.
But we also stumbled upon people who were planning to make the best of likely being snowed in for a day.
"Some champagne to make mimosas. Gotta have your mimosas when you're snowed in," said customer Kathy Garza.
The store says people were also buying a lot of baking items Tuesday.