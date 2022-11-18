BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's annual Christmas gift is now open, and people were lined up early Friday to experience the magic of Christkindlmarkt.

"Trying to whittle down my Christmas list people that I'm getting presents for. I can find some lovely things in here," said Maureen Baranski.

Baranski says she visits Chriskindlmarkt every year from New Jersey with her friend Louise Miller.

Whether it's blinking ornaments for the tree or bling for your bestie, you can't walk ten paces without seeing something unique. Christkindlmarkt is filled with all that glitters, sparkles and shines, not to mention nutcrackers of every kind. For those hard-to-buy-for folks on your Christmas list, you can choose from plenty of sweet treats.

"Bacon chocolate bars, what is that all about, it is a salty sweet treat Perkins stocking stuffer," said Valerie Bittner with TBJ Gourmet.

Outside Christkindlmarkt you can warm your hands by the fire, take a break under a snow globe, or catch an ice sculpting demonstration.

"I think it's amazing. I've never seen anything like this," said Jordan Queen.

This is Queen's first year at Christkindlmarkt, but she says her family visits every year from Maryland. It's easy to see why. As always, Christkindlmarkt has transformed into a place to make memories.

"No matter where you look, there's a good opportunity for a photo," said ArtsQuest Director of Communications Shannon Keith.

So whether it's cherub-faced Santa statues you long for, or a chat with the real thing, you know where to go.

"I have people come to see me that are all ages you know, from babies, I had a lady that was well into her late 90's that came one time," said St. Nick as he waited for his Christmas wishers to arrive.

Christkindlmarkt is open Friday through Sunday in November and expands its schedule to include Thursdays in December.