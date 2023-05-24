S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Target says it's pulling some of its LGBTQ merchandise from stores following backlash from some customers.

The retailer says in some cases, workers have been threatened.

The store's been selling merchandise targeting the LGBTQ community for about a decade. Now, about a week before Pride Month, the company announced it's pulling some items.

Target isn't saying which products were pulled, but some videos circulating on social media claimed to show "tuck-friendly" bathing suits marketed for kids, gaining thousands of views.

It lit up a debate, even on WFMZ social media. One viewer said, in part: "I saw the videos... either people are really good at faking it or you actually were selling those."

According to Target, they are fake. A Target spokeswoman told the Associated Press the swimsuits labeled "tuck-friendly" are only in adult sizes and are not available in kids' sizes.

Meanwhile, others on social media are unhappy products were pulled in the first place, with one saying, "No one tells you how to live. Stuff should not be pulled (sic: be)cause then you are letting them win."

This is just the latest corporation to deal with fallout over its LGBTQ support. Bud Light is still reportedly hurting over its partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

As for Target, the company adds: "Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year."

LGBTQ advocate GLAAD responded to the reports of violent threats against Target stores, saying:

“Anti-LGBTQ violence and hate should not be winning in America, but it will continue to until corporate leaders step up as heroes for their LGBTQ employees and consumers and do not cave to fringe activists calling for censorship.

"The fact that a small group of extremists are threatening disgusting and harsh violence in response to Target continuing its long-standing tradition of offering products for everyone should be a wake-up call for consumers and is a reminder that LGBTQ people, venues, and events are being attacked with threats and violence like never before.

"An avalanche of research shows that Americans are comfortable seeing LGBTQ people in ads and marketing and that consumers, especially younger ones, prefer companies that include LGBTQ people internally and externally.”

According to GLAAD, more than 160 LGBTQ community events have been targeted with violence and threats in the past year.

Shoppers who spoke with 69 News varied in sentiments regarding the issue. Some said people who don't like it should shop elsewhere. Others said they were considering boycotting the store based on its merchandise.