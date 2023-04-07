ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Allentown Farmers Market, things are hopping ahead of the Easter holiday.

"Everybody is busy, I feel like it's so hard to even walk up and down the market because it's full," said Suzanne Fisher with the Amish Village Bakeshop.

Fisher says the hot items are the pies, cakes, and breads.

Kathy Zima and her husband John have their list in hand, making sure they have just what they need to complement their ham dinner.

"We're going to have like potato salad, pickles, things like that, and of course a dessert," said Zima.

And what goes with dessert? Coffee, of course.

"Everybody has their families over and they need their caffeine," said Logan Heffelfinger with Heffelfinger's Coffees and Teas.

"We are grinding beans, we are making drinks, we are getting everybody ready for Easter."

Heffelfinger says anything coconut or chocolate flavored is flying off the shelves.

He says business is brisker than a double shot, which is just what vendors like to see.

Over at Mink's Candies people are also lining up for a sugar rush, which includes Mink's trademark eggs.

"The peanut rolled eggs, it's our recipe and our specialty for Easter," said Donna Snyder, Mink's volunteer.

Amber Balogach says she comes to the farmer's market for the eggs every year.

"Family tradition, has been my entire life," said Balogach.

So whether it's the sweet or the savory, these shoppers say they're finding exactly what they need for a perfect Easter feast.