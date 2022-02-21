EASTON, Pa. - A new electron-scanning microscope is providing research opportunities for students and professors at Lafayette College and beyond.
It's inside the Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center.
Jim Dearworth wrote the proposal that secured the $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to pay for it.
"It can see things up to about two nanometers," said Dearworth, Lafayette's biology department head and an associate professor of biology.
Two nanometers is tiny; a human hair can be about 100,000 nanometers wide.
The tool uses a beam of electrons, instead of light, to show images.
"I study the vision of turtles," said Dearworth.
He also studies how the makeup of animals' eyes determine their behavior.
But the massive machine can and is being used to research a lot of things, from magnetic nanoparticles to crystals.
Professors of biology, geology and physics from Lafayette and other schools, including Moravian and Lehigh, just wrapped up in-depth training; that taught them how they could use the microscope in conjunction with others.
"This is the light microscope image," said Dearworth. "This is the electron microscope superimposed onto the light microscope image."
The electron-scanning microscope doesn't have a lens for users to look through. You check out what you're researching on computers and use a joystick to move the sample.
Even the metal frame surrounding the microscope has a purpose. Inside are two loops of wires.
"Generating current through it in such a way that it basically blocks any external signals from elevators, fans and noises that would potentially cause a change in the direction of the beam," said Dearworth.
High schoolers, starting with a group from Phillipsburg, will be visiting campus to learn about the microscope.
"We're not only using it for research, but we're using it to inspire the next generation of scientists," said Dearworth.